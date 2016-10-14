Gallery: Donald Trump holds rally in Charlotte

The crowd cheers for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a rally at the Charlotte Convention Center on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to a rally at the Charlotte Convention Center on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Reality TV personality Omarosa Manigault and other Women for Trump members endorses Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a rally at the Charlotte Convention Center on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani talks to the crowd assembled for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a rally at the Charlotte Convention Center on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump smiles as he is surrounded by members of Women for Trump during a rally at the Charlotte Convention Center on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Daughter-in-law Lara Trump, right, speaks to the crowd as other members of Women for Trump stand beside Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a rally at the Charlotte Convention Center on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Lara Trump, right, daughter-in-law of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, leads members of Women for Trump onstage during a rally at the Charlotte Convention Center on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to a rally at the Charlotte Convention Center on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump cheer at a rally at the Charlotte Convention Center on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Protesters hold up signs and chant during a rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at the Charlotte Convention Center on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump talks to the crowd at a rally at the Charlotte Convention Center on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump talks to the crowd at a rally at the Charlotte Convention Center on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waves to the crowd near the end of a rally at the Charlotte Convention Center on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump cheer at a rally at the Charlotte Convention Center on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waves to the crowd near the end of a rally at the Charlotte Convention Center on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump enter Charlotte Convention Center for a rally on Friday, October 14, 2016.
A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump walks around the Charlotte Convention Center prior to a rally on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump wave sigs at the Charlotte Convention Center during a rally on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump wave sigs and cheer at the Charlotte Convention Center during a rally on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump talks to the crowd at a rally at the Charlotte Convention Center on Friday, October 14, 2016.
