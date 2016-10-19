Elections 2016

October 19, 2016 11:09 AM

Donald Trump returning to NC on Friday

By Jim Morrill

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump returns to North Carolina Friday for a mid-day rally outside Asheville.

Trump will hold a noon rally at the Western North Carolina Agricultural Center in Fletcher, just south of Asheville. Doors open at 9 a.m. Tickets are available here.

It will be Trump’s first visit to the state since he held a rally last week at the Charlotte Convention Center.

Friday’s rally will come on the second day of early voting and two days after Wednesday night’s debate against Democrat Hillary Clinton.

