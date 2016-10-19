Donald Trump returning to NC on Friday

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump returns to North Carolina Friday for a mid-day rally outside Asheville.
Trump will hold a noon rally at the Western North Carolina Agricultural Center in Fletcher, just south of Asheville. Doors open at 9 a.m. Tickets are available here.
It will be Trump’s first visit to the state since he held a rally last week at the Charlotte Convention Center.
Friday’s rally will come on the second day of early voting and two days after Wednesday night’s debate against Democrat Hillary Clinton.
Comments