Anthony Foxx comes home to stump for Clinton

U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx, a former Charlotte mayor, stopped in the city Monday on a swing across the state in support of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
A line snaked past the front of the library branch on W.T. Harris Boulevard where Foxx greeted early voters.
“People are tired of just politics not working, tired of the contentiousness,” he told reporters. “People want politicians to fight hard, but to fight toward something.”
Foxx said Clinton is the candidate who will do that and predicted she will carry North Carolina on Nov. 8.
Foxx, a Davidson College graduate and lawyer by training, hinted that his own 12-year political career might be nearing an end with the change of administrations in January.
“This may be the end of public service for me, but it’s been a good run for me that I’ve enjoyed,” he said. He said he hopes to return to North Carolina but didn’t elaborate on his future career plans.
The protests that roiled Charlotte in September, Foxx said, have been hard to watch. “What’s important is not just have conversations, but to take actions to make Charlotte better,” he said.
