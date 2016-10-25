Jim Morrill talks about early voting

In a campaign stop in Greensboro, N.C. for Hillary Clinton, President Barack Obama assures the crowd that "there are no politics" when recovering from Hurricane Matthew. He described what resources have been sent to the region, and said everyone has have to look out for each other.
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton argued over leaked tapes and deleted emails at the second presidential debate in St. Louis on Sunday night, but somewhat astonishingly managed to find something nice to say about one another in the end.
Sen. Richard Burr speaks with The News and Observer about Donald Trump's lewd comments and the presidential candidate's call for a special prosecutor to probe Hillary Clinton's email use. Burr was making a campaign stop at Fred Anderson Toyota in Raleigh on Monday.
The day after the debate presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton hit the campaign trail. Trump met with Hispanic students at a townhall at Miami-Dade College in Florida while Clinton rallied in Raleigh, North Carolina. Katy Perry, a Clinton supporter, released a special election video with Funny or Die.
On September 26, 2016, The Charlotte Observer gathered 21 mostly undecided North Carolina voters to watch the first presidential debate. After it ended, political reporters Tim Funk and David Lightman led a discussion streamed in real time via Facebook live. Here is what happened.
Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump calls Se. Hillary Clinton the chief emissary for globalism and says he’s not running to president of the world during a rally at the Duplin County Events Center in Kenansville, North Carolina Tuesday, September 20, 2016.
