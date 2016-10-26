As people say they’d love to vote online, hoax in Pennsylvania says they already can

2:30 Coming together for early voting Pause

17:35 Mitt Romney attacks Donald Trump ahead of GOP debate

0:52 Hillary Clinton speaks at rally: can't let negativity get us down

4:09 Former President Bill Clinton talks education in Rocky Mount

2:21 Roy Cooper on the stump in his hometown

1:24 Hillary Clinton rallies supporters at UNC Charlotte

0:36 Hillary Clinton takes stage at UNCC

4:54 Former President Bill Clinton stumps for wife Hillary in Rocky Mount

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally