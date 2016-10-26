Paul Ryan’s defeated primary foe plans run against him for House speaker

The man who House Speaker Paul Ryan routed in Wisconsin’s Republican primary is back, this time trying to win Ryan’s gavel.
Paul Nehlen said he’s launching a long shot bid for Speaker of the House of Representatives because Ryan has bowed to President Barack Obama’s agenda and “is openly working to undermine Donald Trump’s effort to regain the White House for Republicans.”
“Paul Ryan is the absolute last person who should be in charge of checking and balancing the executive branch of the federal government from the perspective of the federal legislature,” Nehlen said in a statement.
The U.S. Constitution doesn’t require House membership to be speaker, though a 2015 Congressional Research Service report said no one from outside chamber has held the job.
House members who’ve been unhappy with their choices for speaker in recent years have nominated and voted for the likes of former Secretary of State Colin Powell and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.
Nehlen ran against Ryan for Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District seat in August. The race gained national attention after 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin vowed to help Nehlen in May after Ryan spoke critically about Trump.
In the end, Ryan crushed Nehlen by an 84-15 percent margin. Nehlen’s bid for speaker was met with some skepticism in Wisconsin and Washington Wedensday.
NOT A PARODY: Guy who Lost to Paul Ryan By 70 Points Announces Bid For Speaker https://t.co/tlDyib2Uio via @RightWisconsin— Real Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) October 26, 2016
Asked about Nehlen’s announcement, AshLee Strong, a Ryan spokeswoman said “You should be embarrassed you’re writing about this.”
Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., who supports both Trump and Ryan, said Ryan enjoys strong support among House Republicans and should easily be re-elected speaker.
“There’s nobody who can do the job better,” King told McClatchy. “For me, whether it’s Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump as president, Paul Ryan is essential to us as speaker.”
Still, Ryan is taking heat from some House Republicans and a few outside conservative groups for distancing himself from Trump.
After a 2005 video showed Trump bragging about women in ways that described sexual assault, Ryan declared that he wouldn’t defend Trump anymore and would instead work hard to make sure that a President Hillary Clinton “doesn’t get a blank check” with a Democratic-led Congress.
That didn’t sit well with some members of the House Freedom Caucus - a group of 30-plus conservative Republicans. A few have suggested that Ryan could face a test to his leadership when lawmakers return after the November 8 election for a lame duck session of Congress.
One of them, Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., told radio host Tyler Cralle of North Carolina’s WAAV last week that “A lot of people who believe so desperately that we need to put Donald Trump in the White House – they question the loyalty of the speaker.”
Rep. Dave Brat, R-Va., who defeated former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor in a 2014 primary, told The New York Times Wednesday that Ryan “better pivot. He’d better pivot hard.”
King blasted the comments, saying “any element of our party, the Freedom Caucus or others, for them to say it’s my way or the highway, shows a lack of political sense.”
