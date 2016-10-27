What’s the evidence of an immigrant crime wave in California?

0:58 Merry Oaks students enjoy new coats Pause

1:09 Judge declares mistrial in Mike Wallace case

4:01 Michelle Obama stumps for Hillary Clinton in Charlotte

3:16 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

2:37 Witness to Mike Wallace beating testifies in court

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

0:53 Kids use playground thanks to mulch donation

2:11 Failed dams caused by Hurricane Matthew threaten NC communities

1:06 Kids can't use playground at preschool