Hillary Clinton catches a break on the improving economy

0:58 Merry Oaks students enjoy new coats Pause

1:11 A garden club for you

1:09 Judge declares mistrial in Mike Wallace case

4:01 Michelle Obama stumps for Hillary Clinton in Charlotte

2:25 Donald Trump speaks in Charlotte

1:43 Protest erupts after CMPD officer-involved fatal shooting

2:37 Witness to Mike Wallace beating testifies in court

0:53 Kids use playground thanks to mulch donation

3:36 A timeline of the Charlotte police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott