Bill Clinton speaking Sunday on Pence Road in Charlotte

Former president Bill Clinton is the latest visitor coming to North Carolina to drum up votes in a critical swing state as the presidential election enters its final stretch, with a rally Sunday in Charlotte to encourage early voting.
Clinton is scheduled to speak Sunday afternoon at the Hickory Grove Recreational Center, located at 6709 Pence Road. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.
The former president and husband of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton “ will underline the importance and convenience of one-stop early voting in North Carolina,” according to the Clinton campaign. The Clinton campaign is also supporting 47 “souls to the polls” early voting events across North Carolina on Sunday. Such events are meant to boost turnout in early voting among churchgoers, and have often been important in getting out the African-American vote.
As of Friday, 122,317 votes have already been cast early in Mecklenburg County, according to data from the Board of Elections. That’s ahead of the 121,605 cast as of the same day in 2012, and well ahead of the 89,542 cast by that day in 2008.
The Charlotte rally, following morning stops in Greensboro, is Bill Clinton’s second swing through North Carolina this week: The former president visited Rocky Mount, Goldsboro and Greenville on Tuesday, and campaigned in Pembroke, Wilmington and Fayetteville on Wednesday.
47.8 percent
Clinton support among likely voters in North Carolina
44.8 percent
Trump support among likely voters in North Carolina
Source: Real Clear Politics polling average
With North Carolina’s 15 electoral votes up for grabs in one of the nation’s closest races, candidates and campaign surrogates are blitzing the state with last-minute visits. Polling averages have shown Clinton with a lead over Republican Donald Trump, though the latest polling data doesn’t reflect the aftermath of news Friday that the FBI is investigating more emails related to Clinton’s private email server.
The Real Clear Politics average of statewide polling through Thursday shows Clinton with a 3 percentage point edge over Trump among likely voters: 47.8 percent of voters in the state said they support Clinton, vs. 44.8 percent for Trump.
The Republican National Committee criticized Bill Clinton’s visit ahead of his Charlotte speech and highlighted the email probe.
“As Hillary Clinton’s campaign continues to be dogged by developments into the FBI’s investigation of her emails, Bill Clinton is back in North Carolina trying to convince voters that she can be trusted,” said Kara Carter, an RNC spokeswoman, in a statement. “Unfortunately for her campaign, North Carolina voters don’t trust Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton’s last-ditch appeal won’t erase the decades of scandal that have plagued her candidacy.”
And the presidential race could have big implications for two other critical statewide contests: Republican incumbents Gov. Pat McCrory and Sen. Richard Burr are both trying to fend off strong challenges from Democratic challengers Roy Cooper and Deborah Ross.
Hillary Clinton held a campaign rally last Sunday at UNC Charlotte and campaigned Thursday with first lady Michelle Obama at Wake Forest University. This week, Vice President Joe Biden is in Charlotte on Tuesday, President Barack Obama is in Raleigh on Wednesday and Hillary Clinton will be back in North Carolina on Thursday.
Republicans have also been frequenting North Carolina. Trump gave a speech targeting black voters in Charlotte on Wednesday and held a rally in Kinston. His running mate Gov. Mike Pence held rallies in Salisbury and Greensboro last Monday.
