Clinton maintains her lead over Trump after new FBI email investigation announced

1:15 Bill Clinton in Charlotte Pause

1:40 Mallard Creek BBQ

1:59 Don't like the sign, steal it

4:24 Faith, NC has faith in Donald Trump

2:30 Coming together for early voting

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

1:52 Cam Newton: 'At times I don't feel safe'

2:26 Tour of the new 300 South Tryon project

0:55 Bill Clinton in Charlotte