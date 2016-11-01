John Kasich says no to Trump, writes in GOP Sen. John McCain for president

0:43 One dead in Park Road wreck Pause

0:59 Elizabeth Pumpkin Wall 2016

1:03 Home opener for the Honeybees

1:50 Cam Newton: 'I don't feel protected by the officials'

0:53 Kids use playground thanks to mulch donation

2:43 NC officials: Know the signs of a flooded car or truck

1:43 Protest erupts after CMPD officer-involved fatal shooting

1:36 How to carve the best Halloween pumpkin

1:15 Bill Clinton in Charlotte