Will this be the election that finally kills off the Democratic and Republican parties?

3:19 VP Biden campaigns for Clinton in Charlotte Pause

0:43 One dead in Park Road wreck

0:30 Yiasou Greek Festival flash mob

2:43 NC officials: Know the signs of a flooded car or truck

2:27 Thelma Lou turns 90

1:43 Protest erupts after CMPD officer-involved fatal shooting

1:03 Home opener for the Honeybees

1:24 Dog rescued after being buried alive in Italian earthquake

1:29 PGA Championship preview