Clinton’s lack of email savvy could be the source of the latest FBI developments

3:19 VP Biden campaigns for Clinton in Charlotte Pause

0:43 One dead in Park Road wreck

2:43 NC officials: Know the signs of a flooded car or truck

1:20 Charlotte's trees are important to quality of life

1:36 How to carve the best Halloween pumpkin

1:46 Homeless mom wants a home

2:01 Damage in town of Edisto Beach, S.C.

3:00 York Tech, NAACP leaders talk about pro-Confederacy group event

1:03 Home opener for the Honeybees