Comey should release new Clinton email documents once vetted: Ryan

0:43 One dead in Park Road wreck Pause

3:19 VP Biden campaigns for Clinton in Charlotte

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

2:25 Donald Trump speaks in Charlotte

2:43 NC officials: Know the signs of a flooded car or truck

1:46 Don't like the sign, steal it

0:25 Tar River overwashes roads in Nashville, NC

1:15 Dogs rescued from flood waters in Pinetops

1:25 Pets rescued from Hurricane Matthew flooding wait to be reunited with owners