Melania Trump to make rare appearance for her husband

Donald Trump’s wife, Melania, will deliver her first speech since the Republican National Convention on Thursday as the campaign steps up its efforts in battleground states.
Melania Trump, who has largely kept a low profile after delivering a convention speech that contained portions of an earlier Michelle Obama speech, will talk in Berwyn, Pa., about her life with Donald Trump and her life in Slovenia, where she grew up, campaign manager Kellyanne Conway said.
Trump will also address questions about her immigration history, which was questioned after the New York Post published a photo spread reportedly shot in New York in 1995, posing the possibility that she had worked in the United States before securing a work visa.
Donald Trump’s campaign had promised she would hold a news conference, but Melania Trump instead insisted via a Twitter post that she had gone through the proper legal channels.
September 14, 2016
Conway said Trump would talk about her “love of America when she was growing up and how it was not enough to just know about America, but she wanted to be an American and she waited 10 years through the normal channels to immigrate.”
She will also talk about what she’d do as first lady, Conway said on ABC’s “The View.”
“She’s written a beautiful speech and she’s a wonderful person,” Conway said. “I think people are very curious to hear what she has to say.”
Trump earlier told ABC News that she hasn’t campaigned because she’s been taking care of the couple’s young son, Barron. She said that as first lady she’d “focus on helping children and women, and also about social media. In this 21st century, what’s going on, it’s very hurtful to children. To some adults as well, but we need to take care of children.”
