NC Republican leader suggests handcuffs as Clinton ‘inauguration jewelry’

0:50 Trump enters the Cabarrus Events Center Pause

0:33 'No rhyme or reason' for spike in thefts from Carolinas gun stores

1:53 Who's left Panthers QB Cam Newton starstruck?

0:18 Crowd at Trump event

3:16 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

0:35 What happens to guns stolen in the Carolinas?

0:29 Big game offers a special momemt

4:01 Michelle Obama stumps for Hillary Clinton in Charlotte

2:25 Donald Trump speaks in Charlotte