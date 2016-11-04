President Obama is coming to Charlotte on Friday night to rally Clinton voters

With Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump locked in a close race to win pivotal North Carolina, President Barack Obama is set to rally Clinton supporters in Charlotte on Friday night.
It’s the latest visit to the state by the presidential campaigns that have focused an all-out blitz on North Carolina, as well as other important swing states such as Florida and Pennsylvania. Republican nominee Trump spoke in Concord and Selma, N.C. yesterday, while Clinton held a rally with Sen. Bernie Sanders in Raleigh. Trump is set to return to North Carolina on Saturday with a Wilmington rally and Monday with a Raleigh gathering, while Chelsea Clinton and Jon Bon Jovi will campaign for Clinton.
Friday’s visit by Obama is his second to North Carolina in just three days. On Wednesday, Obama held a rally at UNC-Chapel Hill that drew 16,000, where he promoted early voting and urged young people to cast their ballots for Democrats.
“The fate of the republic rests on your shoulders,” he said Wednesday. “The fate of the world is teetering, and you, North Carolina, are going to have to make sure that we push it in the right direction.”
Attorney General Roy Cooper, a Democrat battling Republican Gov. Pat McCrory in a tight contest, will open for Obama on Friday, at rallies in Fayetteville as well as Charlotte. Democrat Deborah Ross is also challenging Sen. Richard Burr, a Republican, in a hard-fought campaign that could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.
Polls have shown a tight race in North Carolina with just days to go before the Nov. 8 election. The Real Clear Politics average of statewide polls on Friday showed Trump with a 1 percentage point edge over Clinton, 47.3 to 46.3 percent. Two of the polls in the average showed Clinton ahead, while two showed Trump ahead.
The polling average showed both candidates tied at 46.4 percent in North Carolina on Thursday, a further measure of how close the state is.
While the candidates and their surrogates barnstorm North Carolina, millions of voters are already casting ballots early. According to Catawba College political scientist Michael Bitzer, the number of absentee and in-person early ballots cast as of Friday are almost 13 percent ahead of the same day in 2012. So far, 2.6 million votes have already been cast in North Carolina, with 42 percent by Democrats, 32 percent by Republicans and 26 percent by unaffiliated voters.
The number of black voters casting early votes in North Carolina is down 10 percent from the same time last presidential contest, however. That’s up from the 17 percent that black votes were trailing their 2012 totals last week, but still a worrisome point for Democrats, who relied on a large black turnout to win North Carolina in 2008.
Obama has emphasized that his legacy is on the line in an attempt to get more black voters to the polls this week. On radio and TV shows this week, he’s made special appeals in a direct attempt to drum up enthusiasm.
“I know that there are a lot of people in barbershops and beauty salons, you know, in the neighborhoods who are saying to themselves, ‘We love Barack ... We especially love Michelle, and so, you know, it was exciting and now we’re not as excited as much.’ You know what? I need everybody to understand that everything we’ve done is dependent on me being able to pass the baton to somebody who believes in the same things I believe in,” Obama said.
First lady Michelle Obama campaigned with Clinton in Winston-Salem last week as well.
Republicans slammed Obama in advance of his visit, tying it to the FBI’s investigation of Clinton’s emails.
“President Obama made his first campaign stop in North Carolina the same day FBI Director Comey made a clear indictment against Hillary Clinton’s judgment,” said Kara Carter, Republican National Committee spokeswoman, in a Friday morning statement. “Unfortunately for the Clinton campaign, if President Obama couldn’t inspire voters to back Hillary Clinton over the last several months, no visit in the final days will.”
