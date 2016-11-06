Last Clinton rally – a midnight special – in Raleigh; Trump speaks earlier

Call it “Late Night with Hillary Clinton” in North Carolina as the presidential campaign winds down.
Clinton’s campaign says the Democratic nominee will hold her final rally at midnight Monday – as Election Day begins – at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh. The rally will come hours after Republican rival Donald Trump speaks Monday afternoon at Raleigh’s Dorton Arena.
Sunday’s campaign appearances in the presidential battleground include Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence in Hickory and Anne Holton – the wife of Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine – in Cary. Rocker Jon Bon Jovi will perform in Charlotte, backing Clinton.
The campaigns turn toward Election Day after North Carolina saw record early in-person voting that ended Saturday. The 2.9 million votes comprise 44 percent of all registered voters.
Associated Press
