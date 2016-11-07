Tim Kaine campaigns in Charlotte

Presidential candidate Donald Trump campaigned at the Charlotte Convention Center in Uptown, Charlotte on Friday, Oct. 14 with his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, former Apprentice contestant, Omarosa Manigault and former mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani.
In a campaign stop in Greensboro, N.C. for Hillary Clinton, President Barack Obama assures the crowd that "there are no politics" when recovering from Hurricane Matthew. He described what resources have been sent to the region, and said everyone has have to look out for each other.
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton argued over leaked tapes and deleted emails at the second presidential debate in St. Louis on Sunday night, but somewhat astonishingly managed to find something nice to say about one another in the end.
Sen. Richard Burr speaks with The News and Observer about Donald Trump's lewd comments and the presidential candidate's call for a special prosecutor to probe Hillary Clinton's email use. Burr was making a campaign stop at Fred Anderson Toyota in Raleigh on Monday.
