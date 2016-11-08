Charlotte-area polls ready for a busy election day

It’s evident from the most recent flurry of campaign stops and celebrity appearances that North Carolina is a hotly-contested state this election cycle.
Charlotte voters already have begun entering polling stations this Tuesday morning to determine the winner of a gubernatorial race that has gotten national attention, as well as the winner of a U.S. Senate race that could help determine which party has control of the chamber.
Since June, both presidential candidates have visited North Carolina at least two dozen times combined, underscoring how the state has emerged as one of the hardest-fought battlegrounds of the election.
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton both made their final stops in the state Monday in Raleigh.
Many Charlotte voters got to the polls early to secure their spot. At the Charlotte Scottish Rite on Randolph Road, for example, about 25 people were in line by 6:11 a.m.
Gina Jurch got there at 5:30 a.m., and there already was one person ahead of her.
“I aimed to get here an hour early. I thought it opened at 6, so it worked out right.”
When the poll opened at 6:30, the line had doubled and went up and down a stairway in the foyer, and at least 50 people were waiting.
Here are a few things to keep in mind today:
▪ Polls are open 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Everyone who is in line by 7:30 will be able to vote – just make sure to not leave the line. Lines are typically busiest during the morning and evening hours, so consider voting midday.
▪ If you’re unsure where to vote, visit meckboe.org and click on “Where I Vote” under “Voter Information.”
▪ You do not need an ID to vote. On July 29, a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit struck down the state law that required a photo ID to vote.
▪ You cannot register to vote at the polls. If you didn’t vote early or register before the October deadline, you’re unfortunately out of luck.
