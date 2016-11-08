Donald Trump says Tom Brady is voting for him. But is he really?

1:05 Tim Kaine campaigns in Charlotte Pause

1:40 Early morning voters

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

0:21 Inside Trump's security buffer at Raleigh rally

1:24 Hillary Clinton rallies supporters at UNC Charlotte

2:28 Keith Lamont Scott's shooting may contribute to lower black early voting turnout in NC

5:14 Trump in Raleigh: 'Do not let this opportunity slip away'

2:08 Clinton and Trump go to the polls

4:43 "Blue lives matter," Sheriff Clarke tells Trump supporters