Groups to protest HB2 and other NC laws Wednesday no matter who wins

A coalition of pro-LGBT and other social justice groups announced plans to protest at the governor’s mansion on Wednesday morning.
The announcement, made Tuesday afternoon, said the groups thought it was important to protest whether Republican Gov. Pat McCrory wins a second term or is unseated by Democratic challenger Roy Cooper.
They will demand that whomever wins “immediately repeal three harmful pieces of legislation” Specifically, those are House Bill 2, plus the laws banning sanctuary cities and setting rules for the release of police body camera footage.
House Bill 2 forbids local anti-discrimination protections for LGBT people and requires people in government facilities to use the bathroom matching their birth certificates.
“Activists will be urging the newly elected governor to move North Carolina in a direction that is pro-LGBTQ, pro-worker, pro-immigrant, pro-Black, pro-women, and pro-choice, starting with reducing the harm enacted in the past 4 years,” said Zaina Alsous, a spokesperson for the protesters.
The groups planning to protest at the Executive Mansion include the LGBT group Southerners On New Ground, as well as Jewish Voice for Peace, Muslims for Social Justice and others representing black and Hispanic groups.
Doran: 919-836-2858; Twitter: @will_doran
Comments