District Court: Christy Mann, David Strickland and Aretha Blake take aim at seats on Mecklenburg bench

Incumbents maintained early leads in the races to fill two seats on the Mecklenburg District Court while a first-time candidate continued to hold an advantage for a third.
With more than half the vote counted, District Judge Christy Mann appeared headed for a new term – leading challenger George Bell, a Huntersville attorney, 63 percent to 37 percent.
Mann, the county’s senior family court judge, was appointed to the bench in 2005 and was re-elected twice before Tuesday. An expert in family law, she teaches classes to lawyers around the state and mentors new judges.
Bell, a Cornell graduate, got his law degree from Regent University, founded by televangelist Pat Robertson. He runs his own firm, primarily practicing in criminal and DWI defense.
In a second race, incumbent David Strickland – seeking a second term – led Ben Thalheimer, a former judge now in private practice, 62 percent to 38 percent
Strickland is Mecklenburg’s lead juvenile court judge and has presided in family court and in other areas. In a survey by local attorneys, he received the highest overall score of any judicial candidate.
Thalheimer, a former family court judge who was beaten by Bill Belk in 2008, is now in private practice and says children and families in crisis are a passion of his work.
In the third race, Aretha Blake led Tracy Hewett, 51.5 percent to 48.5 percent. The Charlotte attorneys, who finished one, two in the primary, are running for the seat of the retiring Charlotte Brown-Williams.
Hewett has been a public defender in Charlotte since 2004. She has worked in the DWI and drug-treatment courts and volunteered as a guardian ad litem.
Blake did a variety of civil litigation in two stints over about six years at Parker Poe. Between those stints, she started her own firm with now-Judge Ty Hands. She was also an assistant dean at Charlotte School of Law from 2011 to 2015.
District Court
District court handles family law, juvenile justice, criminal misdemeanors and civil cases involving less than $25,000. Twelve of Mecklenburg’s 21 district judges were on the ballot. Nine were unopposed.
Elected without opposition were Ron Chapman, Jena Culler, Karen Eady-Williams, Ty Hands, Gary Henderson, Donnie Hoover, Elizabeth Thornton Trosch, Kimberly Best-Staton and Louis Trosch.
Michael Gordon: 704-358-5095, @MikeGordonOBS
Results
District Court
Tracy Hewett 48.45%
Aretha Blake 51.55%
District Court
Christy Mann 62.93%
George Bell 37.07%
District Court
David Strickland 61.70%
Ben Thalheimer 38.30%
91 of 195 precincts reporting
Comments