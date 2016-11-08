Someone donated a $7,000 cake of Donald Trump’s head to his election party

It was a cake in the shape of Donald Trump’s head, and it immediately raised a lot of questions.
It was wheeled to the New York Hilton, the site of Trump’s election night party, on Tuesday afternoon, where multiple reporters caught the bust on camera. The two people wheeling it paused – apparently to answer questions from the media – and then seemed to be led to another entrance by security.
The @realDonaldTrump head was a cake & told it was a gift. #TrumpCake was whisked away by security out of #TrumpTower #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/zuJsAPwvSL— Katherine Lam (@byKatherineLam) November 8, 2016
Many news outlets reported originally that the cake had been denied access, but the cake eventually showed up at the party on election night.
Here's the Trump cake -- a bust of Donald Trump -- at his Election Night party pic.twitter.com/gQjCR25S9Q— Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) November 9, 2016
ABC tweeted after a “cake press conference” that the people wheeling the cake said it took 50 hours to make and cost $7,000. ABC also reported that the cake was donated, but it’s unclear if the bakers donated the cake or someone else paid for it.
Regardless, Twitter users had some fun with the cake, which had a decidedly glum expression.
BAKER: Hey, what kind of expression do you want on his face— Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) November 8, 2016
TRUMP STAFFER: Let's go with "haunted" pic.twitter.com/SxNJQX4r2F
.@jasonvolack @ABC pic.twitter.com/aZU6U8QbtA— Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) November 8, 2016
@jasonvolack @ABC Anyone else think this cake looks familiar? No? Just me? pic.twitter.com/MUQ7wsUP4o— Oakley Boren (@OakMonster) November 8, 2016
There was a similar cake made of Hillary Clinton, though her cake bust did not attract the same type of attention. It’s unclear where that cake ended up, though Clinton’s election night party is also in New York City.
Trump cake, flanked by secret service, just entered Trump HQ. Hillary destined for unrelated party, baker Melissa Alt tells me. #nyvotes pic.twitter.com/IECrEvYyTQ— Alex Mierjeski (@Amierjeski) November 8, 2016
