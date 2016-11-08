Marshall leading in Secretary of State race

Democratic incumbent Elaine Marshall was leading Republican challenger Michael LaPaglia for Secretary of State based on incomplete returns Tuesday night.
The incumbent
Democrat Elaine Marshall was elected to the position in 1996. Marshall is the first woman elected to a statewide office in North Carolina.
The challengers
Republican Michael LaPaglia works at LaPaglia and Associates, a museum consulting firm.
About the office
The elected official heads the Department of the Secretary of State, which is responsible for managing and promoting the economic and business-related operations of state government. The office is responsible for overseeing corporations, charitable solicitations, notaries, securities and lobbying.
What shaped the race
Marshall benefited from being the incumbent and having held the office for 20 years. She campaigned on what she said is the state’s achievements in improving “electronic commerce.”
Her campaign said she is focused on cyber threats to business data, business identity fraud and hacking.
LaPaglia said the office was no longer as web friendly as in other states. He also charged that Marshall had given notary commissions to illegal immigrants.
Results
Michael LaPaglia, R 48.39%
Elaine Marshall, D (i) 51.61%
2679 of 2704 precincts reporting.
Comments