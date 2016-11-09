Clinton concedes: ‘Never stop believing that fighting for what’s right is worth it’

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans Pause

2:38 Roy Cooper addresses supporters claiming victory over incumbent Governor Pat McCrory

2:08 Clinton and Trump go to the polls

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

0:46 Richard Burr wins

1:54 Anatomy of a presidential concession speech

3:27 U.S. Rep. Alma Adams gives victory speech

1:33 Sight, sounds and tears from Clinton's election night event

19:39 Donald Trump’s full election night victory speech