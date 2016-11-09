Outcome of NC governor race comes down to uncounted ballots

The day after Election Day, the outcome of the race for North Carolina governor hinges on the votes cast in an unknown number of provisional ballots.
Democratic Attorney General Roy Cooper has a lead of 4,980 votes over Republican Gov. Pat McCrory in votes counted so far. But there are potentially tens of thousands of yet-uncounted votes, including from provisional and absentee ballots.
The N.C. Board of Elections hopes to know by the end of Wednesday from county boards how many provisional ballots were cast around the state and where. The provisionals could change the outcome of the election if a large number of them come from counties that are strongholds for either candidate, and are not offset by additional votes for their opponent.
Provisional ballots are not counted on Election Day. Voters can cast provisional ballots if there are questions about their eligibility or qualification to vote in a specific election cycle or on a specific type of ballot.
Provisional ballots are held until the questions can be resolved and reported to the county elections board, whose members make a final determination. County boards will certify the results on Nov. 18.
The runner-up in a statewide race can ask for a recount if the final vote separates the two candidates by fewer than 10,000 votes, or one-half of 1 percent, whichever is the lesser number.
A recount is expected unless the provisional count widens Cooper’s lead. First, the state will have to canvass the votes.
While Cooper claimed victory early Wednesday, McCrory vowed to make sure every vote was counted. McCrory’s campaign raised questions about 90,000 ballots that weren’t counted until late on Election Night in Durham County, which put Cooper in the lead. The McCrory campaign said it had “grave concerns over potential irregularities” in Durham.
McCrory strategist Chris LaCivita said Cooper celebrated too early.
“The votes have been cast in the gubernatorial election, but many have yet to be counted,” LaCivita said in a statement. “Currently, there are tens of thousands of outstanding absentee, military and provisional ballots across the state, and claiming an outcome before the process has concluded is irresponsible and disrespectful to the voters of North Carolina whose voices have yet to be heard.
“Our campaign is working closely with the North Carolina Republican Party and Chairman Robin Hayes to fulfill Gov. McCrory’s call to ensure every vote is counted and that every eligible voter is afforded one vote. We will devote all appropriate financial and human resources to this effort and will let the system work. In the meantime, Gov. McCrory will continue to do the job he was elected to do and focus on storm recovery and response.”
A Cooper campaign spokesman, Ford Porter, issued a statement Wednesday afternoon.
“Last night, the people of North Carolina chose a new Governor with new priorities,” Porter said. “With all precincts reporting, we have a strong lead and are confident that once the results are certified, we will confirm last night’s victory. In the coming weeks, Governor-elect Cooper will be laying out an agenda for moving North Carolina forward.”
