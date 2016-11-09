The Clinton dynasty has come to an end

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything' Pause

2:38 Roy Cooper addresses supporters claiming victory over incumbent Governor Pat McCrory

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

3:46 Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead

0:27 Why a voting hack favors Russia

1:49 Trump and Clinton made a combined total of almost 30 visits to North Carolina since June but did voters care?

19:39 Donald Trump’s full election night victory speech

2:25 Donald Trump speaks in Charlotte

2:30 Coming together for early voting