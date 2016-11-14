Obama looks to reassure world leaders nervous about Trump

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything' Pause

2:08 Clinton and Trump go to the polls

2:38 Roy Cooper addresses supporters claiming victory over incumbent Governor Pat McCrory

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

2:38 Roy Cooper addresses supporters claiming victory over incumbent Governor Pat McCrory

1:46 Don't like the sign, steal it

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile immigrant roots and a Trump presidency

4:24 Faith, NC has faith in Donald Trump

9:06 Obama: We're all on the same team