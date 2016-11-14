Your vote in Texas isn’t worth as much as in some other states

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything' Pause

2:38 Roy Cooper addresses supporters claiming victory over incumbent Governor Pat McCrory

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

2:38 Roy Cooper addresses supporters claiming victory over incumbent Governor Pat McCrory

3:07 Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House

2:32 Trump names Priebus chief of staff, other top advisors await appointments

1:46 Don't like the sign, steal it

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile immigrant roots and a Trump presidency

4:24 Faith, NC has faith in Donald Trump