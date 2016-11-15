Charlotte’s DiMicco could be in line for job influencing U.S. trade policies

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything' Pause

2:38 Roy Cooper addresses supporters claiming victory over incumbent Governor Pat McCrory

9:10 Obama welcomes Canadian prime minister to White House, cracks jokes

1:25 Trump goes to Mexico, doesn't ask them to pay for the wall

2:32 Trump names Priebus chief of staff, other top advisors await appointments

3:30 Speaker Paul Ryan pledges to work side-by-side with Trump

1:58 Artist group claims responsibility for body-shaped installation hanged from trees at Winthrop University