Drain the swamp? Lobbyists were in Trump transition, now out

2:38 Roy Cooper addresses supporters claiming victory over incumbent Governor Pat McCrory Pause

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

1:49 Trump and Clinton made a combined total of almost 30 visits to North Carolina since June but did voters care?

2:01 Trump: CEO-in-Chief?

2:32 Trump names Priebus chief of staff, other top advisors await appointments

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

0:46 Richard Burr wins

3:42 Cliff Barrows - A Singing Faith