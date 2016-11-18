One famous fashion designer has already said she will never dress Melania Trump

Sophie Theallet, a French fashion designer who has dressed Michelle Obama throughout her time in the White House, has vowed to not design for Obama’s successor as first lady.
Theallet published an open letter on Thursday night announcing her decision, which she wrote is based off “the rhetoric of racism, sexism and xenophobia unleashed by her husband's presidential campaign.”
“The Sophie Theallet brand stands against all discrimination and prejudice,” the designer also said. “Our runway shows, ad campaigns and celebrity dressing have always been a celebration of diversity and a reflection of the world we live in.”
As an immigrant to the U.S., Theallet said she realized her letter could potentially impact her business, but that “our bottom line is not just about money” and “integrity is our only true currency.”
Obama has frequently worn Theallet’s clothes as the first lady, per the Huffington Post. As Theallet acknowledged in her letter, Obama’s patronage has helped to elevate her brand, which debuted in just 2007, into a globally recognized fashion company. She also won the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Award in 2009.
Theallet’s stand was met with sharply different responses from both sides of the political divide, with Clinton supporters praising her stand and critics calling for a boycott and comparing her refusal to controversial decisions on the part of other businesses to not provide services for same-sex marriage ceremonies.
People Magazine, citing industry sources, says Theallet is not the only designer unwilling to dress the Trump family, but Carolina Herrera, who has dressed first ladies dating back to Jacqueline Kennedy, told Business of Fashion that she thought this reluctance would fade.
“I think that in two or three months they'll reach out, because it's fashion,” Herrera said. “You’ll see everyone dressing Melania. She's representing the United States.”
