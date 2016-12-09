Republican state auditor candidate concedes as recount wraps up

Republican state auditor candidate Chuck Stuber conceded defeat to incumbent Democrat Beth Wood Friday morning as a statewide recount neared a conclusion in the close contest.
Stuber issued a statement Friday through the N.C. Republican Party.
“The statewide recount is almost over, and it appears my campaign will come up short on the vote count,” he said. “I want to offer my congratulations to State Auditor Beth Wood and wish her the best on her next term in office. ... My entire professional career has been one of public service, and I hope I will have the opportunity to serve the citizens of North Carolina again in some capacity in the future.”
Stuber trailed Wood by about 6,000 votes before the recount. As the recount concluded Friday, the State Board of Elections website showed that Wood had won by 6,054 votes.
NC GOP chairman Robin Hayes praised Stuber’s campaign. “While he came up a hair short, his commitment to honest, open and accountable government ensures him a great future in our state and our party,” he said in the news release.
Wood, who was first elected in 2008, issued a statement praising Stuber as “a worthy opponent ... who stuck to the issues of this office as the foundation for his campaign.”
“Now that we have won, I am ready to move forward with my third term to continue the mission in helping our state become a model for the nation in efficiency and budgetary effectiveness,” she said. “I also want to thank all the county boards of elections who have shown, once again, that the integrity of our election process is still intact.”
A recount also settled the N.C. House race in Wilson and Pitt counties. Republican incumbent Rep. Susan Martin’s victory over Democrat Charlie Pat Farris was confirmed by the recount, according to The Wilson Times.
