Nearly half of the states Trump won are Googling ‘inauguration protest’

2:08 Steve Wilks hired as Panthers defensive coordinator Pause

2:12 Yom Gemilut Hasadim, Temple Israel

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman had a front-row seat to inaugural history

0:47 CityLYNX Gold line extension and development coming to Elizabeth Avenue

0:21 Citizen’s Facebook video of erratic driver leads to DWI arrest.

1:05 Save Our Health Care Rally

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser

7:11 Tar Heels win, Roy Williams gets 800th victory