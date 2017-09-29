Millennials grabbed wins in Charlotte’s primary – but not because they went to the polls

More Videos 1:31 Millennials win at the polls but without their peers Pause 1:01 Charlotte Hornets' Nicolas Batum looks forward to playing with new teammates 15:02 The Last Word: Hugh Hefner 2:17 Workers rescued from cell tower in south Charlotte 1:37 Charlotte Observer's Scott Fowler gives Week 4 fantasy football picks 2:42 Carolina Panthers Cam Newton discusses NFL protests, feelings about Colin Kaepernick 1:00 Ron Rivera on Cam Newton maturing as a young man: "He's trying to help" 2:34 Julius Peppers explains why he stayed off the field during anthem 1:41 Harding 46, Providence 23: Highlights from a Thursday high school football game 1:25 The last time the Panthers played the Patriots, the game was decided on a bad call Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Millennials win at the polls but without their peers Millenials met candidates at Sycamore Brewery. Voters under 25 made up just 2 percent of those who took part in the primaries, according to the Mecklenburg County elections board. Those under 40 comprised less than 18 percent. Millenials met candidates at Sycamore Brewery. Voters under 25 made up just 2 percent of those who took part in the primaries, according to the Mecklenburg County elections board. Those under 40 comprised less than 18 percent. Jim Morrill jmorrill@charlotteobserver.com

