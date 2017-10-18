Charlotte voters are going to the polls to choose their sixth mayor in four years – and elect a city council with at least five new faces.
Elections

Here’s what you need to know about candidates for mayor, city council, school board

By Jim Morrill

and Steve Harrison

October 18, 2017 11:34 AM

Voters in Mecklenburg County’s six towns also will elect new leaders.

And county voters will choose new board members for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and vote on a $922 million in bonds for school construction and renovation.

Early voting starts Thursday, Oct. 19. The election is Nov. 7.

Early voting

Early voting for Mecklenburg County’s municipal and school board elections starts Thursday morning. Find details here.

Mayor

VI LYLES (Democrat): They often agree, so what makes Democrat Vi Lyles different from Mayor Roberts?

KENNY SMITH (Republican): GOP’s Kenny Smith has voted as a fiscal conservative. Has he moved to center?

Charlotte's mayoral candidates Vi Lyles and Kenny Smith: Who They Are 2:29

Charlotte's mayoral candidates Vi Lyles and Kenny Smith: Who They Are

Joel Ford speaks about election results 3:07

Joel Ford speaks about election results

Charlotte's mayoral candidates Vi Lyles and Kenny Smith: Talk Transit 1:05

Charlotte's mayoral candidates Vi Lyles and Kenny Smith: Talk Transit

Charlotte's mayoral candidates Vi Lyles and Kenny Smith: Back to Basics 1:22

Charlotte's mayoral candidates Vi Lyles and Kenny Smith: Back to Basics

Vi Lyles campaign HQ reacts to primary win 0:39

Vi Lyles campaign HQ reacts to primary win

  • Charlotte's mayoral candidates Vi Lyles and Kenny Smith: Who They Are

    Charlotte will have a new mayor after the next election. Lyles and Smith talk about how they see themselves and their differences with their opponent.

Charlotte's mayoral candidates Vi Lyles and Kenny Smith: Who They Are

Charlotte will have a new mayor after the next election. Lyles and Smith talk about how they see themselves and their differences with their opponent.

John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

City Council

DISTRICT 2: Two candidates want to fix northwest council district’s problems, expand opportunities

DISTRICT 3: Mayfield faces Herrera in bid for fourth term on council in District 3

DISTRICT 6: Southeast Charlotte voters will choose among 3 council candidates – and 3 parties

DISTRICT 7: Ed Driggs faces Democratic challenger Sharon Roberts in District 7 race

School board, bond referendum

Here’s what you need to know about 19 school board candidates and CMS bonds

Charlotte's mayoral candidates Vi Lyles and Kenny Smith: Who They Are 2:29

Charlotte's mayoral candidates Vi Lyles and Kenny Smith: Who They Are

Joel Ford speaks about election results 3:07

Joel Ford speaks about election results

Charlotte's mayoral candidates Vi Lyles and Kenny Smith: Talk Transit 1:05

Charlotte's mayoral candidates Vi Lyles and Kenny Smith: Talk Transit

Charlotte's mayoral candidates Vi Lyles and Kenny Smith: Back to Basics 1:22

Charlotte's mayoral candidates Vi Lyles and Kenny Smith: Back to Basics

Vi Lyles campaign HQ reacts to primary win 0:39

Vi Lyles campaign HQ reacts to primary win

  • CMS bonds: what are they, and what do they mean for parents?

    On November 7, voters will be asked to weigh in on a $922 million bond package for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. This package calls for ten completely new schools, brand new buildings to replace seven aging schools and renovations or expansions at twelve more. It's important for students and teachers who are coping with crowded or outdated schools now.

CMS bonds: what are they, and what do they mean for parents?

On November 7, voters will be asked to weigh in on a $922 million bond package for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. This package calls for ten completely new schools, brand new buildings to replace seven aging schools and renovations or expansions at twelve more. It's important for students and teachers who are coping with crowded or outdated schools now.

Diedra Laird The Charlotte Observer

Charlotte's mayoral candidates Vi Lyles and Kenny Smith: Who They Are 2:29

Charlotte's mayoral candidates Vi Lyles and Kenny Smith: Who They Are

Joel Ford speaks about election results 3:07

Joel Ford speaks about election results

Charlotte's mayoral candidates Vi Lyles and Kenny Smith: Talk Transit 1:05

Charlotte's mayoral candidates Vi Lyles and Kenny Smith: Talk Transit

Charlotte's mayoral candidates Vi Lyles and Kenny Smith: Back to Basics 1:22

Charlotte's mayoral candidates Vi Lyles and Kenny Smith: Back to Basics

Vi Lyles campaign HQ reacts to primary win 0:39

Vi Lyles campaign HQ reacts to primary win

