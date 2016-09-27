National Politics

September 27, 2016 1:01 PM

Live video: Watch Hillary Clinton speak in Raleigh

The Democratic presidential candidate is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. at Wake Tech Community College. The event is scheduled to last until 3 p.m.

 

The Democratic presidential candidate is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. at Wake Tech Community College. The event is scheduled to last until 3 p.m. Until the speech begins, this feed is showing a repeat of last night's debate in the lower corner.

Related content

National Politics

Comments

Videos

SC Gov Nikki Haley talks about the presidential race

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos