National Politics

September 29, 2016 6:08 AM

Clinton visits Iowa as early voting gets underway

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Hillary Clinton is kicking off early voting in Iowa on Thursday with a major effort to boost support in the battleground state.

The Democratic presidential candidate will deliver a speech in Des Moines focusing on the childcare challenges faced by middle class families, according to a campaign aide.

Clinton backers also plan to host events in 10 Iowa cities on Thursday.

Organizing early voting was a key piece of President Barack Obama's strategy four years ago. More than 4 in ten Iowa voters cast ballots before Election Day in 2012.

Related content

National Politics

Comments

Videos

SC Gov Nikki Haley talks about the presidential race

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos