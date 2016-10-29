Appeals court might revisit Arizona ballot collection law

1:16 All Hallows Eve at Latta Plantation Pause

1:40 Mallard Creek BBQ

1:31 Belmont Abbey's Simon Donoghue

1:54 Former NHL star Ulf Samuelsson on his new role as head coach for the Charlotte Checkers

1:26 Lumberton residents use canoes and kayaks to check on properties, pets

1:15 Dogs rescued from flood waters in Pinetops

1:25 Pets rescued from Hurricane Matthew flooding wait to be reunited with owners

2:13 Moore County family living in car after being evacuated from failing Woodlake Dam area

1:18 Charlotte police release body camera video of Keith Lamont Scott shooting