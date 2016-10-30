GOP expected to maintain super majorities in Oklahoma

Republicans are expected to maintain super majorities in both the Oklahoma House and Senate after the November elections, but Democrats remain hopeful they could pick up a seat or two in each chamber.
Republican and Democratic politicos predict there won't be any major swings in either chamber. Republicans hold a 39-9 edge in the Senate and a 71-30 advantage in the House.
But a byproduct of the GOP's major gains over the last decade is that Republicans have more open seats to defend: 19 in the House and nine in the Senate.
One incumbent Republican senator and two incumbent House Republicans were ousted in primary elections this summer, adding to the number of new faces expected at the Capitol next year.
Comments