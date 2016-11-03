Obama invites World Series champion Cubs to White House

3:38 We'll be there Pause

0:33 'No rhyme or reason' for spike in thefts from Carolinas gun stores

0:50 Trump enters the Cabarrus Events Center

0:18 Crowd at Trump event

3:16 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

1:08 Ivanka Trump in Charlotte

0:35 What happens to guns stolen in the Carolinas?

0:48 Congressman John Lewis leads Charlotte voters to the polls

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy