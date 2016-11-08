Republicans expected to extend streak in Alabama

Donald Trump is expected to win Alabama on Tuesday, which has gone Republican in every presidential election since voting for Jimmy Carter in 1976.
Republicans are confident in the deeply red state as polls open Tuesday.
Democrat Hillary Clinton and Trump both visited Alabama several times during their respective primary battles. Clinton's stops included a speech at the church once helmed by the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. on the anniversary of Rosa Parks' arrest for refusing to comply with a bus segregation law. Trump spoke to thousands of supporters at rallies in Huntsville and Mobile. The Mobile rally at a football stadium was one of the first large events of the 2016 campaign.
With Alabama considered one of the safest Republican states in the country, both candidates have concentrated their efforts on battleground states since securing their respective party nominations. Following in their paths, volunteers from both parties have been dispatched to campaign in neighboring Florida where the race is considerably tighter.
U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions of Alabama was an early supporter of Trump, and has stumped for him in battleground states and appeared as a campaign surrogate.
A few notable Alabama Republicans — including Rep. Martha Roby and Gov. Robert Bentley — backed away from Trump after old audio tapes were published in which he seemingly bragged about being able to grope women because of his fame. Roby said last month that it would be best if Trump stepped aside. Bentley said he could no longer vote for Trump.
Secretary of State John Merrill has predicted a record number of voters will cast ballots on Tuesday after voter registration hit a record high of 3.3 million.
Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
