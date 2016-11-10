Michigan DNR offers tips to deer hunters with season near

Michigan wildlife regulators are offering some reminders for deer hunters who shortly will take to the woods and fields for firearms season.
The season runs from Nov. 15-30.
The Department of Natural Resources advises wearing hunter orange clothing.
A deer or deer combo license can be bought online or through a license agent. Antlerless deer licenses for public and private lands are still available.
Hunters should be aware of antler point restrictions and rules on baiting and feeding.
Those who bring their deer to a DNR check station can get a deer cooperator patch.
And deer registration is mandatory in the 17 southern Michigan townships that make up the core chronic wasting disease area.
Comments