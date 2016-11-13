Ousted incumbents could bring change to Nebraska Legislature

Nebraska's Legislature could see big changes now that voters have swept nearly half a dozen incumbents out of office, an outcome that will add even more new faces to next year's session.
Five of the 10 incumbents who faced challengers were defeated in Tuesday's election, and one appointed state senator lost her seat in the state's May primary. The results sent shockwaves through the Capitol, where turnover typically is driven by term limits, not incumbents being voted out of office.
Lobbyist and former legislative staffer Walt Radcliffe says the number of incumbents who lost is unusually high. Some incumbents may have been vulnerable because of their voting records on the death penalty, taxes and immigration. Gov. Pete Ricketts also played a role through his support of various candidates.
