Senate panel takes comments on REAL ID

2:22 Video shows deadly police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott Pause

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

1:58 Artist group claims responsibility for body-shaped installation hanged from trees at Winthrop University

0:58 Novant Health Charlotte Marathon

1:14 South Mtns State Park wildfire

1:28 Campus hall named after racist needs to change, Winthrop students say

3:36 A timeline of the Charlotte police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott

0:31 Fire damages uptown condos under construction

0:27 Police outside Bank of America Stadium