The Latest: Trump says North Korean ICBM 'won't happen'

0:45 New Year's Eve in uptown Charlotte Pause

0:54 Solar Farm under construction in Robeson County

1:45 Should 16- and 17-year-olds be in solitary confinement?

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed'

1:54 Wind farm projects changing landscape in eastern North Carolina

4:57 HB2 repeal deal - What happened?

3:06 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?

2:18 Gov. Pat McCrory concedes defeat to Roy Cooper

1:36 Charlotte City Council votes to rescind LGBT ordinance