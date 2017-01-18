Pointed questions await Trump's pick for health secretary

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook Pause

1:05 Save Our Health Care Rally

1:25 Rev. Franklin Graham speaks at rally in Columbia, SC

2:25 'Pussy hats' will be worn at Women’s March in D.C.

1:54 Wind farm projects changing landscape in eastern North Carolina

1:00 Wyatt just wants attention and prayers

2:08 Steve Wilks hired as Panthers defensive coordinator

1:24 Kemba Walker, Charlotte Ranger

1:55 Appalachian State, East Carolina to play football in Charlotte in 2021