Inaugural speeches a catalog of plodding oratory, with gems

1:05 Save Our Health Care Rally Pause

2:18 Roy Hibbert's big night

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman had a front-row seat to inaugural history

2:08 Steve Wilks hired as Panthers defensive coordinator

5:00 Pickering discusses Middle East peace

1:28 New planetarium in Charlotte

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

2:18 Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk'

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story