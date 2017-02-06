Board to meet to consider funding for New Mexico's courts

The New Mexico Board of Finance is scheduled to hold a special meeting Wednesday to consider emergency funding to ensure the state's court system doesn't run out of money for jury trials.
The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2kCdRz6) that the meeting was called by Gov. Susana Martinez, who serves as president of the seven-member board.
The board will consider a proposal to add up to $600,000 to the fund that pays jurors and up to $82,000 for other costs.
Last week, Martinez vetoed about $800,000 in emergency funding approved by the Legislature.
New Mexico Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Daniels says the courts would have to stop conducting jury trials March 1 without new funding.
Comments